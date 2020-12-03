Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Storm hits Warwick as widespread wild weather hits the region.
Storm hits Warwick as widespread wild weather hits the region.
Weather

Warwick fireys battle blaze ‘the size of a house’

Tessa Flemming
3rd Dec 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services across Warwick have were run off their feet as yesterday’s wild weather sparked multiple fires and cut power to hundreds of homes and businesses.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire crews attended a Wheatvale fire, 50mx50m in size, at 4.25pm.

“It was reported it was the size of a house,” she said.

“Locals had the fire mostly out but needed assistance with water around the edge.”

Crews left the Cunningham Highway scene soon after.

In Pozieres, another lightning strike resulted in a line of trees catching fire at about 7.10pm

Two crews attended the Rabbit Fence Rd blaze.

“When they got there, they reported some smouldering stacks, but it was mostly contained,” the spokeswoman said.

“They hit their hoses onto the timber of the trees and monitored one tree still burning.”

Firefighters left the property at 8.50pm.

The blazes followed a Junabee fire earlier that afternoon, which was sparked when

Widespread blackouts were also still an issue for many residents, with more than 1000 Warwick customers left without power.

While all Warwick outages were reportedly fixed by 4.15pm, about 500 Goondiwindi residents were still without power this morning.

But welcome news for the region is there was a little bit of wet reprieve amid the storm chaos.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 22mm at its Warwick weather station, but Environdata’s Percy St station received a much lower 6.8mm.

According to BOM, there is a 60 per cent chance for more rain today with “heavy falls expected during this afternoon and evening, mainly in the far south”.

Extreme heatwaves are also predicted to return from tomorrow.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Damning figure that shows Budget is a bust

        Premium Content Damning figure that shows Budget is a bust

        Politics Qld Budget 2020: LNP slams state’s plunging net worth

        MERRY MARKETS: 500+ shoppers to bring business boom

        Premium Content MERRY MARKETS: 500+ shoppers to bring business boom

        News Here’s how to snap up unique goodies from over 50 Warwick stallholders at one of...