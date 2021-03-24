WARWICK FLOODS: Condamine peaks, major roads closed

Heavy overnight rainfall has pushed the Condamine River to overflow, causing widespread flooding across Warwick.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a moderate flood alert at 1.01am on Wednesday, warning the Condamine River at Warwick would likely peak at about 6.5m later that morning.

The river peaked just before 7am on Wednesday morning at 6.66m, and has now stabilised at 6.61m.

Southern Downs Local Disaster Management Group disaster co-ordinator Michael Bell warned Warwick residents against complacency, as inflows to the Condamine could further raise its levels.

"Warwick is a situation we're looking at closely at the moment, especially with (Madsen Bridge)," Mr Bell said.

"At the moment it's still holding at that 6.61m, but I wouldn't say it's receding, and there's still a lot of water flowing into this catchment … and you can't get any guarantees.

"We've also been given advice from BOM that we'll potentially see a peak of 6.3m in Pratten later this afternoon, which may affect properties but not houses themselves.

"We will start to see damage to roads and infrastructure as the waters recede, and I will encourage the community to be aware of that damage and stay safe."

A previous alert warned the river would peak on at 5.75m at about 7pm on Tuesday, with members of the Warwick SES and Rural Fire Brigade doorknocking to inform the Warwick residents most likely to be affected by flooding.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said the Local Disaster Management Group moved into the "lean forward in recovery" stage in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"(Our officers) will be doing all of that as we speak, and they'll very shortly be ramping up into that (clean-up)," Cr Pennisi said.

"The (Southern Downs Regional Council) disaster management dashboard is the best place for information. Don't ask your neighbour, go to the dashboard."

Flash flooding has forced a number of major road closures in Warwick. Find the full list below:

Queens Park footbridge, Warwick

Jackie Howe Drive, Warwick

Fitzroy Street underpass, Warwick,

Percy Street underpass, Warwick

East St-Grafton Street, Warwick

Victoria St near O'Leary Street, Warwick

Park Road, Warwick

Cleary Street, Warwick

Lyndhurst Lane at Charlie Fraser bridge, Rosenthal Heights

Frees Road, Womina

Warwick-Allora Road in vicinity of Campbell Gully

Warwick-Killarney Road, Loch Lomond

Old Stanthorpe Road, Warwick

Canningvale Road, Wildash

Womina-Willowvale Road, Womina

Sandy Creek Road, Sandy Creek

Madsen Bridge remains open at this stage, but the speed limit has been reduced to 40km/h for safety.

The flash flooding was caused by the significant rain event that swept the region on Monday and Tuesday, with Environdata's rain gauge on Percy St has collected 60.2mm rainfall since 9am on Tuesday.

Data from BOM gave slightly lower totals within the same time period with their Warwick gauge receiving 50mm in the same time period.

It comes after the Rose City received more than 130mm rain in the previous 24 hours.

The drenching rains also sent dam levels soaring across the region.

Official readings from SDRC reveal Storm King Dam has reached 100 per cent capacity along with Connolly Dam, and Leslie Dam has hit 24.87 per cent.

Warwick SES member Vance Sinden said despite the Condamine peaking later and more at a higher level, there was no escalation of flood plans or evacuation.

"We had a few call-outs and a bit of storm damage (last night), repaired a few rooves, and did about eight or 10 minor flooding jobs," Mr Sinden said.

If you require flood assistance contact Warwick SES on 13 25 00, and call triple-zero if you're in a life-threatening situation.