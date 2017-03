THE curtains came down on the Warwick Autumn Flower Show for another year in what organisers described as a successful event with large crowds.

Judges and organisers were thrilled with the quality and volume of flowers, plants and fresh produce on display at the two-day show, particularly as entrants had to contend with searing heat in the lead-up to the event.

The carnival at St Mary's Hall attracted more than 300 entries.

