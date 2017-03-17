Warwick football team creates history

THE impact of Warwick's inaugural women's rugby union club game will be felt long after the full-time siren sounds tomorrow.

Seven trailblazing players will make Warwick sporting history as the first women to run onto Risdon Oval for a women's rugby season.

Water Rats player Lauren Quinlan, who has played A-grade rugby league in Brisbane, hopes women's club rugby will encourage young girls in Warwick to want to pick up the footy and follow in their footsteps.

"There are women from Toowoomba who are paid to play rugby for Australia and travel the world so it's not unrealistic to think that Warwick girls can't do the same now that we have a competition to play in,” Ms Quilan said.

The game in Australia is seeing huge growth in development, sponsorship and participation, buoyed by the 12 women who stepped onto the Olympic dais in Rio last year to receive their gold medals.

"With women's rugby sevens being played at an Olympic and Commonwealth Games level now, there has been enormous interest in the sporting movement nationally and many of us wanted Warwick to be part of that,” Ms Quinlan said.

She said several women from the Southern Downs had in the past travelled to Ipswich to play rugby league due to Warwick's rugby void for women.

"It's a great game for women to play so we expect interest in the local competition to take off.

"Sevens is very fast-paced and every game is so different so it's fun to play and good for spectators.

Water Rats men's coach Vlad Savovski will take the team, which has 16 players on its list, under his wing.

The players will kick off against Gatton at 3.40pm.