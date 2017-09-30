Warwick gets behind North Queensland

YEE-HA: Leisa Dwan is heading down to Sydney to watch the Cowboys in the NRL Grand Final.

THERE'S just one more sleep until the NRL Grand Final and Warwick has well and truly thrown its support behind the fairytale run of the North Queensland Cowboys.

The men from Townsville are looking to create history and become the first team to claim a premiership from eighth position.

Southern Downs Automotive manager and Cowboys fan Leisa Dwan is heading to the game on Sunday and is expecting a big showing from her team.

"I'm confident that they can get the job done,” MrsDwan said.

"The Queensland fire in their belly will win it for them this weekend.

"They've been the underdog this whole time and made it this far.

"My husband and I are looking forward to the game, and it will be something to tick off the bucket list.”

This is the first time MrsDwan will see the Cowboys in a grand final.

"We watched with the kids in 2015 when they beat the Broncos,” she said.

"There were many tears that night.”

Mrs Dwan predicted halfback Michael Morgan to take home the Clive Churchill Medal.