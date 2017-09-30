27°
News

Warwick gets behind North Queensland

YEE-HA: Leisa Dwan is heading down to Sydney to watch the Cowboys in the NRL Grand Final.
YEE-HA: Leisa Dwan is heading down to Sydney to watch the Cowboys in the NRL Grand Final. Sean Teuma

THERE'S just one more sleep until the NRL Grand Final and Warwick has well and truly thrown its support behind the fairytale run of the North Queensland Cowboys.

The men from Townsville are looking to create history and become the first team to claim a premiership from eighth position.

Southern Downs Automotive manager and Cowboys fan Leisa Dwan is heading to the game on Sunday and is expecting a big showing from her team.

"I'm confident that they can get the job done,” MrsDwan said.

"The Queensland fire in their belly will win it for them this weekend.

"They've been the underdog this whole time and made it this far.

"My husband and I are looking forward to the game, and it will be something to tick off the bucket list.”

This is the first time MrsDwan will see the Cowboys in a grand final.

"We watched with the kids in 2015 when they beat the Broncos,” she said.

"There were many tears that night.”

Mrs Dwan predicted halfback Michael Morgan to take home the Clive Churchill Medal.

Warwick Daily News
Council shuts down Facebook posts

Council shuts down Facebook posts

Anger over FB block as mayor blames inappropriate posts

Drug driver nabbed in Southern Downs

NABBED: Police allegedly caught a man drug driving yesterday.

Man caught outside Warwick yesterday

It was love at first sight in Warwick

HAPPY COUPLE: Des and Karen Larney have called Warwick home for over 10 years.

Warwick couple marries 5 months after first locking eyes

Working on skills for life

FIRST ANNIVERSARY: Harley Stokes and Warwick Sandblast and Powderpaint manager Lauren Batterham with dog Kate are celebrating one year since Harley joined the team.

After three years of unemployment, Harvey Stokes just needed a break

Local Partners