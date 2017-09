AS THE acknowledgement of mental health issues continues to rise, a number of businesses and organisations donned the yellow shirts to support R U OK? Day.

An event was staged by Southern Downs Suicide Prevention and headspace at Warwick Town Hall, inviting residents to come down, have a tea or coffee, a snack and a chat.

Counsellors were on deck for the morning tea, offering support for people in the community.

Check out the gallery from R U OK? Day below: