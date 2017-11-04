Warwick girl blitzes into state team

Madi Duff is off to Sydney in January for the Fustal national club championships.

THIS week Madi Duff discovered she had been selected to join the Queensland under 12 futsal squad, but what's amazing is she'd never even played the game until the team trials earlier in the year.

Madi, a Year 6 student at Warwick West State School, is off to Sydney in January for the national club championship, which marks a meteoric rise in her new sport.

The 12-year-old has been playing junior soccer with the Warwick Wolves for the last five years but it was a notice in her school newsletter that changed her life.

Madi's father Luke said the notice called for anyone interested in trying out for a southwest regional futsal team.

"She was keen to give it a go,” he said.

"While she hasn't played herself, she's seen me play a few casual games and thought she'd like to try it.”

As it happened, the southwest region was unable to field a side and Madi was instead invited to play with the Logan team, which she did at the regional titles over the Easter weekend.

The newcomer, who plays up front, scored several goals for her team and enjoyed her foray into a new sport.

"It's a really fun game,” she said.

"It's very fast and the ball is a bit smaller than a soccer ball, but I've been playing with a smaller ball at soccer anyway, so it wasn't too different.”

Mr Duff said it had been a big year for his daughter.

"Earlier on she made the Southern Downs school soccer team and then more recently she was selected in the under 14s southwest girls team,” he said.

"She spent a week at the Gold Coast playing in the Champions Cup there.”

Then on Monday this week, Mr Duff received a call from the coach of the Logan futsal team.

"He asked if Madi would be available to join the state squad for the nationals,” he said.

"There was apparently another trial, but I didn't even know about it, but she was picked anyway.”

Madi said she was looking forward to the national championships.

"It's very exciting and I'm pretty proud of my efforts so far,” she said.

"Hopefully I can go even further and earn a place in the Australian team.”

Mr Duff said the future was looking bright for his daughter.

"It was a nice surprise for us all,” he said.

"We're really excited for her.”

Anyone wanting to offer sponsorship or donations to help Madi get to Sydney in January can call her father Luke Duff on 0437431759.