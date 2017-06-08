Warwick girl to lose locks for kids' wigs

CHOP CHOP: 14-year-old Warwick girl Kaitlyn Ryan is chopping off most of her hair to donate for wigs for children with cancer.

THIS Saturday morning one young Warwick girl is going to say goodbye to her precious locks, all in the name of goodwill.

Kaitlyn Ryan, 14, decided six months ago she wanted to donate her hair for the production of wigs for children with leukemia.

"My cousin Jacob had leukemia from when he was three years old,” Kaitlyn said.

"He's two years older than me so I've grown up seeing the effects it's had on our family. They do Shave for a Cure every year and I didn't want to shave my head but I still wanted to donate somehow.

"So I researched all the different foundations, looked for those that accept donations of hair and how much I needed.”

Kaitlyn said she had never had short hair before.

"I'm a bit nervous about that but it makes it a little easier knowing where it's going and the children it's going to help,” she said.

"I'm donating my hair to the Pantene Beautiful Length program, so I had to grow it until I had 30cm that could be chopped off.

"It's makes me sad these kids don't get to experience life like other kids do, so I hope this donation makes things a little easier.”

Mum Di said Kaitlyn was kind and generous.

"She's seen a lot of different aspects of life and that's given her more compassion than most.”