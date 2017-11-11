Warwick girls raising funds to sing on the big stage

Lilly Jones and Piper Atkinson are fundraising for their trip to Mt Gambier next year with the Southern Downs Jazz Choir.

TWO enterprising young girls want to go and sing in Mt Gambier next year and they're going all out to make sure they get there.

Lilly Jones and Piper Atkinson, both in Year 4 at Warwick East State School, are part of the Southern Downs Jazz Band and Choir.

The group, which consists of around 47 children, has been invited to perform at Generations in Jazz, a festival in Mt Gambier from May 4 to 6, 2018.

The only catch is, they have to pay their own way.

So the girl have been getting ready for weeks, and this morning set up their own little stall at the Uber Markets in Leslie Park.

Selling raffle tickets, mixed lollies, homemade play dough, even something called Moon Sand - all wih beautifully crafted hand-made labels.

Piper said it was their first market.

"We've just started selling the raffle tickets,” she said.

"The first prize is a huge Christmas cake that was made by my grandmother, Helen Blewitt.

"We'll be back here for the December Uber Markets.”

Lilly's mum Heather Jones said the trip would cost each child around $1800.

"Hence the fundraising,” she said.

"It's the only way they are going to get there.”

Anyone who wishes to help the girls can call Heather on 0425 123 273 or Brett Atkinson on 0416 008 446.

The Southern Downs Jazz Band and Choir will perform a concert at Warwick West State School nect Saturday, November 18 and all are welcome to attend.