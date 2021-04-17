Warwick grand opening success launches next phase of owners’ vision

The Block stars Jimmy and Tam joined owners Christine and Mike Smith, team members Tom Smith, Kaela Freeman, Jay Roberts, and Lara Brackin, and Beaumont's Tiles executive chairman Bob Beaumont at the Warwick opening.

The Block stars Jimmy and Tam joined owners Christine and Mike Smith, team members Tom Smith, Kaela Freeman, Jay Roberts, and Lara Brackin, and Beaumont's Tiles executive chairman Bob Beaumont at the Warwick opening.

Rose City residents turned out in force on Saturday morning for the grand opening of Beaumont’s Tiles in Warwick, the new venture from Andersens owners Mike and Christine Smith.

The Warwick team was joined by The Block stars Jimmy and Tam, who were giving eager customers personalised style and renovation advice, along with a number of Beaumont’s Tiles executives to mark the occasion.

With their new showroom fitted out with hundreds of tiles, bathroom fittings, and more, owners Mike and Christine said the fantastic opening turnout reaffirmed their belief that the expansion was the right next step.

Customers flooded in to get their first look at the new Warwick Beaumont's Tiles Showroom.

“”It has always been a vision to make (our business) a homemakers’ centre … (and) I think it’s going to be something fantastic,” Mike said.

“We’re really excited and happy, it’s overwhelming really. We’re so happy and grateful to have reached this point,” Christine added.

“It’s been such a journey, and it feels like everything has finally fallen into place.”

For Andersens team member Doug MacDonald and wife Jane, both self-proclaimed fans of The Block, the opportunity to support the Warwick family business and rub shoulders with reality TV stars was too good to pass up.

“They were always the first team finished and had the others going to them for help a lot, so it was great to meet them,” Doug said.

Jane MacDonald was ecstatic to meet and take reno advice from The Block stars Jimmy and Tam.

“We had a renovation question for (Jimmy and Tam), and they helped us out with some great ideas,” Jane added.

“It’s such a beautiful showroom … and they’ve got everything here, so if you can’t find something that floats your boat then you must be really hard to please!”

Joined by fellow Beaumont’s Tiles representatives such as executive chairman Bob Beaumont, national manager of franchise development Trevor Nixon said the new Warwick store was a proud addition to the company’s regional outlets.

“Around 60 per cent of our stores are regionally based through Queensland, NSW, Victoria, and SA … with the closest to Warwick in Toowoomba and Ipswich,” he said.

“We’re very proud to be associated with the Smiths and to have a store in Warwick to service the Southern Downs.”

