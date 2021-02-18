Warwick grandma seeks life-changing surgery after losing 56kg

LIFE-ALTERING: Warwick resident Fay Fuller wants help to pay for an operation which could change her life and let her enjoy being a grandmother.

LIFE-ALTERING: Warwick resident Fay Fuller wants help to pay for an operation which could change her life and let her enjoy being a grandmother.

A Warwick family is desperate to see their loved mother and grandmother receive help to afford life-changing surgery.

‘Aunty’ Fay Fuller, 72, is better known through her time with the Carbal community as an Elder but a debilitating hernia on her stomach is threatening to limit her community involvement.

Ms Fuller said the infections and pain caused by the condition makes basic daily tasks like walking almost impossible.

“It’s just the being uncomfortable all the time, you can’t rest properly,” she said.

“You suffer. It’s hard to walk and you have to stop all the time. You can’t do what you’d want to do.

“It limits your ability to enjoy life.”

Fay Fuller said the condition causes debilitating pain.

After being told by the public health sector she had to lose weight before they could operate, Mrs Fuller went from 145 kgs to 89kg, shedding a whopping 56kg.

Now that weight loss is causing extra pain with no end in sight, according to daughter-in-law Sharnia Fuller.

“They now want her down to 80kg but a lot of the weight is the hernia and the apron of skin, she said.

“As it is the skin is pulling down on her rib cage and causing a lot of discomfort and pain.

“They also tell her the hernia’s already been patched up years ago, but won’t remove it because she’s getting too old.”

The operation would give the Warwick grandma a new outlook on life.

While a private Toowoomba surgeon has since agreed to perform the operation at a $17,000-$18,000 cost, the likelihood was slim for the pensioner.

That’s why her family had launched a GoFundMe for the generous woman who would “do anything for anyone.”

Speaking about how much the operation meant to her, Mrs Fuller even choked up.

“It means everything,” she said.

“It’s something I’ve thought about for a few years but could never do and it’s just gotten worse.

“It would mean the world. I would be able to get out and play with my grandkids again and watch them grow.”

“She’s put herself aside for so long because of her children, it’s her time to put herself first,” Sharnia added.

To donate, head to the GoFundMe here.