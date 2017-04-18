Warwick grandmother's wish granted

NEW BEGINNINGS: Sandra Smith with grandsons Leyland, Brighton and Preston Smith picking up the keys for their new Mitsubishi Pajero from Black Toyota sales representative Lauren Wilson.

IT WAS a very happy Easter for Warwick woman Sandra Smith who had her wish for a new car granted just before the holy holiday.

The grandmother-of-five had wanted a new vehicle to be able to drive her five grandchildren - Preston, Bright, Leyland, Zara and Lara - left in her care.

After a slow start to donations on her GoFundMe page, Mrs Smith said she was thrilled to pick up the keys to a brand new Mitsubishi Pajero from Black Toyota last Thursday.

She said the seven-seater car was just what the family had in mind.

"I would like to thank the comedy duo Women Like Us, Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs, because without them this would not have been possible,” Mrs Smith said.

"They helped with my GoFundMe and to raise $5790 to make up the $15,000 we needed to get the car.

"The rest I put in from selling some items and saving up for a while.”

Mrs Smith had the help of donations from 90 people in two months.

After hearing her story, Black Toyota also helped Mrs Smith secure the car by selling at cost price.

"Thank you too to Black Toyota for dropping the price on the vehicle by about $5000 and helping us secure the car in time for the new school term,” she said.

Mrs Smith said she and her grandkids had already been able to enjoy trips together to Leslie Dam and Killarney Falls at the weekend, and headed to Toowoomba yesterday to pick up some new school supplies.

"The kids are loving it,” she said.

"Getting them to daycare and school each day had previously taken me a few trips so I'm grateful this will make things a lot easier for us all.

Black Toyota sales assistant Lauren Wilson said she was thankful the business was able to help a local family in need.

"We're thankful they came to us and we were able to help them out,” MsWilson said.