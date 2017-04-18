24°
News

Warwick grandmother's wish granted

Sophie Lester
| 18th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
NEW BEGINNINGS: Sandra Smith with grandsons Leyland, Brighton and Preston Smith picking up the keys for their new Mitsubishi Pajero from Black Toyota sales representative Lauren Wilson.
NEW BEGINNINGS: Sandra Smith with grandsons Leyland, Brighton and Preston Smith picking up the keys for their new Mitsubishi Pajero from Black Toyota sales representative Lauren Wilson. Sophie Lester

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT WAS a very happy Easter for Warwick woman Sandra Smith who had her wish for a new car granted just before the holy holiday.

The grandmother-of-five had wanted a new vehicle to be able to drive her five grandchildren - Preston, Bright, Leyland, Zara and Lara - left in her care.

After a slow start to donations on her GoFundMe page, Mrs Smith said she was thrilled to pick up the keys to a brand new Mitsubishi Pajero from Black Toyota last Thursday.

She said the seven-seater car was just what the family had in mind.

"I would like to thank the comedy duo Women Like Us, Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs, because without them this would not have been possible,” Mrs Smith said.

"They helped with my GoFundMe and to raise $5790 to make up the $15,000 we needed to get the car.

"The rest I put in from selling some items and saving up for a while.”

Mrs Smith had the help of donations from 90 people in two months.

After hearing her story, Black Toyota also helped Mrs Smith secure the car by selling at cost price.

"Thank you too to Black Toyota for dropping the price on the vehicle by about $5000 and helping us secure the car in time for the new school term,” she said.

Mrs Smith said she and her grandkids had already been able to enjoy trips together to Leslie Dam and Killarney Falls at the weekend, and headed to Toowoomba yesterday to pick up some new school supplies.

"The kids are loving it,” she said.

"Getting them to daycare and school each day had previously taken me a few trips so I'm grateful this will make things a lot easier for us all.

Black Toyota sales assistant Lauren Wilson said she was thankful the business was able to help a local family in need.

"We're thankful they came to us and we were able to help them out,” MsWilson said.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  black toyota feel good warwick people

Meteor buzz rocks region

Meteor buzz rocks region

A ROCK hurtling towards earth from space made itself known in Killarney in a huge way on Sunday night.

'Texting bays' could be tested on Queensland highways

Police have booked 127 people for mobile phone offences in four days

Regional services to remember the fallen

Anzac Day service.

ANZAC Day services will be held throughout the Southern Downs

Southern Downs Heritage Festival to kick off this weekend

LOVE OF HISTORY: Janice Flood bringing the second Heritage Festival to life.

Diverse heritage of Southern Downs to come to life

Local Partners

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

QUEENSLAND Police have revealed what is happening with the double demerit points rule over the Easter break, and it's not what you might expect.

Decades of opera beauty

PERFECT SETTING: David Hobson and Jacqueline Porter performing at Opera in the Vineyards.

Vineyard to host 25th opera

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Warwick race caller to Easter Monday TAB race meeting

Anthony Collins, pictured at Clifford Park in Toowoomba, will call all seven TAB races at Allman Park today.

Massive future tipped for Warwick race caller who is in the seat

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

THE poet and singer offered one of the most exhilarating performances in recent Bluesfest history.

Seven Year Switch: Hey guess what, now you're married!

Stills from Seven Year Switch Season 2, episode 1

The couples were slapped with a rule they didn’t see coming.

My Kitchen Rules’ Josh Meeuwissen finally booted

Josh mistakenly uses all the coriander in the marinade for his crab.

Josh and Amy Meeuwissen have finally been eliminated

MOVIE REVIEW: Their Finest war dramedy hits right notes

Gemma Arterton and Sam Claflin.

REVIEW: Second World War dramedy is smart, funny and unpredictable

Fast and Furious: Paul Walker's brother pushes Qld shoot

Paul Walker in Fast and Furious

Cody Walker hopes to convince Vin Diesel to bring franchise here

Get the inside run on the next big shows on the box

MasterChef Australia judges Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston.

These are the next big shows coming to your tv

What's on the small screen this week

Peter Capaldi in a scene from the TV series Doctor Who.

PETER Capaldi returns in his final season of Doctor Who tonight.

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

6 Bedroom Brick Home Large 3987m2 Block

7 Fariwill Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 3 $420,000

This 6 bedroom brick and tile home set on a large 3987m2 block with swimming pool and double lockup garage plus a shed for the motorhome or caravan. 4 built-in...

Enjoy All The Spoils! Motivated Vendor

13 Willow Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $535,000

Situated in "Meadowbank Estate" this property is the epitome of style and sophistication with the family clearly in mind. Exceptionally built Bradfield Building...

Family Matters

21 Newby Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 10 $ 420,000

Ranch Style home on 2 ac fenced into paddocks has been set up throughout the home and grounds with conversation nooks to cater for the needs of extended family...

20 Acre Rural Lifestyle Block Close to CBD

L682 Gilchrist Road, Rosehill 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $250,000

This sought after 20 acre rural lifestyle building block situated on an elevated position with a great outlook. Only 5 mins north west from the CBD, close to golf...

A Rare Gem &quot;Stonewood Crescent&quot;

9 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Perfectly presented, this magnificent family home unfolds over one amazing level. Situated in the prestigious Stonewood Park Estate close to the CBD, schools and...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Ready For The Family To Move In

14 Himyar Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 6 $385,000

Located in a quiet street this spacious home has heaps of features including large kitchen with plenty of storage space which opens to a huge family room. Separate...

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

The Point shapes up

The Point retail complex at Buddina is on track for the first customers to come through the doors in July 2017.

New retail hub at centre of Sunshine Coast creates a buzz

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!