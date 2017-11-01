Warwick group healing by horse power

PONY POTENTIAL: Erin Wilson and Dainty the pony of Mane Matters Equine Encounters.

PONY POTENTIAL: Erin Wilson and Dainty the pony of Mane Matters Equine Encounters. Sean Teuma

AT FIRST glance, a pony with a floatie might seem like a cute gimmick.

When you delve deeper, it is apparent this isn't just a case of dress-ups.

Dainty the pony was on hand at the Rodeo Street Parade in her lifesaving gear, and is a vital part of the Mane Matters Equine Encounters team, a group in the community looking to heal through horse power.

"We've been running programs for four years, including at schools in Warwick and Allora, and those in the wider community,” program director Erin Wilson said.

"Dainty, as well as other horses and ponies, have helped a lot of children within our local community,” she said.

The therapy program incorporates team building and morale boosting exercises.

"Horses are in the moment, not in the future or the past,” Miss Wilson said.

"They have proven helpful in teaching people life skills, and are such humbling animals.

"People can come in to a session feeling down, and leave with self confidence.

"Programs have also helped to aid people experiencing depression, anxiety and self-worth issues.”

Programs start out with trust exercises and empathy, before moving onto hands-on exercises.

"We do things in a safe manner and help to build a person's confidence,” Miss Wilson said.

"We also practise leading with the pony, in which a person only gets out what they put in.

"That is particularly important as you need to look forward when leading, just like a person needs to do in life.”

The reach of the group took them to the United States earlier this year.

"I was sent over to Santa Rosa last year to work within a juvenile jail system,” Miss Wilson said.

"The program works worldwide.”

For more about how you or your group can get involved, call Ms Wilson on 0499 995 770 or e-mail: manematters1 @gmail.com