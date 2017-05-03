24°
Warwick group snaps up new talent

Jonno Colfs
| 3rd May 2017 3:34 PM
SNAP: Members Doug Graham, Michelle Munday and Storme Leach.
SNAP: Members Doug Graham, Michelle Munday and Storme Leach.

MOTIVATION, inspiration and stimulation are the building blocks behind Warwick's Southern Downs Beginners Photography group.

Started by amateur snapper Michelle Munday nine months ago, the group's Facebook page has swelled to have about 200 members.

"Not all of those members are active,” Miss Munday said.

"I think a few joined to just have a look at the works being produced by local photographers.

"In a beginners group such as this, the whole focus is nurturing talents and helping each other grow as photographers.”

Miss Munday said often the help of another is far more beneficial than any other kind.

"You can google as much as as you want but often the advice of another photographer might save you lots of time and pain,” she said.

"Somebody in the group might want to take a photograph of a certain object and other photographers might have suggestions on the best way to go about tackling that project.”

Miss Munday said when she started the group she was unemployed and didn't know too many people.

"As photography was my hobby I thought I'd start a group and find some like-minded people,” she said.

"It became a great way of meeting people with similar interests and those who are as enthusiastic as I am.

Miss Munday said she thought it had been really helpful.

"I've picked up quite a few things from the others in the group,” she said.

"The one main thing that is hard for a lot of amateur photographers is the motivation to get out and shoot something everyday, so that's we've started the weekly themed competitions to help out with that motivation.

"There's no prizes but it's all about getting some great feedback and some admiration from your peers, it's nice to get some praise for good work.

"If we start getting more people involved in the weekly themed competition, I might look at approaching local businesses for prizes but that might be a little down the track yet.”

Miss Munday said photography was a daily habit for her.

"I love nature and bird photography,” she said.

"There are a lot of people overseas who are very interested in our unique bird life in Australia.

"I also post my pictures on Australian and international photography sharing websites and I have my own photography Facebook page as well.”

To get in contact with Michelle or join the group go to https://www.facebook .com/groups/Southern DownsBeginners Photography /?ref=br_rs

Warwick Daily News

Passion for photography sweeps Warwick

