Warwick gym pumped for big change

NEW BRAND: Staff members Alistair Kennedy and Samantha Blaxland are ready for a new direction in Warwick fitness.

AFTER occupying a prime spot in the Warwick CBD for over five years, Anytime Fitness is no more.

On Thursday evening, members of the gym received a text message from Anytime Fitness to say the Warwick facility was shutting.

Franchise owner Peter Cook said clients needn't be concerned about losing their fvourite workout place.

"The franchise contract expires in June,” he said.

"And this has given me a timely opportunity to do something new. The gym won't close at all - it will simply have a name change in the next few weeks.”

Later this month after a paint job and some cosmetic touch up,s the business will become known as DY Gyms Australia.

"Six-time Mr Olympia Dorian Yates is a friend of mine,” Mr Cook said.

"We've been the sole distributor of his supplement products in Australia and New Zealand for some time and when he branched out into gyms he approached me to become master franchisor for Australia and New Zealand.

"It's been in the works for a while and now my Anytime contract is nearly done, it's the perfect time to launch Australia's very first DY Gym here in Warwick.

"I have a mate on the Sunshine Coast who wants to open a couple and we hope to have five or six gyms open in Queensland by Christmas.

"The goal is to have one in every capital city in Australia.”

Mr Cook said he was ready to move forward in a world he already knew quite a bit about.

"My wife Lyndal and I have owned the Warwick Anytime Fitness franchise for two years,” he said.

"The DY supplements are very new to Australia, and we're entering a highly competitive market, but worldwide these supplements have a very high standing with athletes due to quality of the product. We've recently sponsored a number of athletes who have had some very big wins around the country, in bikini, figure and body-building competitions.

"This has been great promotion for the product and the brand, DY Nutrition Australia New Zealand.”

Mr Cook said he wanted to ensure all current members that there would be little disruption due to the name change.

"A little bit of remodelling, a new computer system, which might impact an hour or two but overall it should be seamless,” he said.

"For a limited time we'll also be offering free personal training sessions, orientation and meal planning to all new and existing members.”

Mr Cook knew the end of the contract was coming but said the text message went out from head office a few weeks earlier than expected.

"We understand there was a bit of confusion from our members around town,” he said.

"We've taken a lot of phone calls, text messages and emails but we're getting on the phone ourselves to assure everyone their gym isn't going anywhere.”