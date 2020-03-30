Warwick gym vows not to lose heart after virus strikes

DON'T LOSE HEART: Ironside Industry owner Diba Heinrich said it was paramount we adapt our fitness regime to stay healthy during this uncertain time.

ADAPTATION has never been more important for the health and wellbeing of the Warwick community, say gym owners as they innovate to overcome coronavirus.

The year was shaping up to be a year to beat for new business Ironside Industry and its owners Diba and Ben Heinrich, but the virus cruelly had another plan.

“Like any new business, it was devastating. We were doing so well and had community support behind us and then we had to close doors,” Ms Heinrich said.

Even more upsetting for Ms Heinrich was the thought that those who needed “gym therapy” could no longer access services.

“What was worrying me was that people use the gym as their outlet if they are having a rough day,” she said.

“With people being cooped up and not able to release energy and pheromones, it was paramount people learnt how to adapt their gym regime.”

It was why the gym, while also still selling supplements and clothing, was also offering equipment to lease, such as rowing machines and weights.

Ms Heinrich said it was the gym’s way of showing Warwick it would rally through this trying time.

“Focus and don’t lose heart,” she said.

‘There are days you will want to say ‘stuff it’ and you might not be able to do it all but adapt with what you can.

“It’s all about community spirit and banding together.”

At Voyage Fitness Warwick, manager Nick Kemp had also started implementing dumbbell hire as well as prerecorded classes, lifestreams and a Facebook group for members.

“To keep the group community there and keep everyone motivated is super important to us,” he said.

“Everyone’s in it together and it helps to have the support to stay motivated.”

While the closures had come as a “big shock”, Mr Kemp was confident the industry could survive with some out-of-the-box thinking.

“For us and anyone else who is willing to adapt and try a different thing, we hope they can still maintain, if not progress, with their fitness,” he said.

“We’re doing the best we can to keep people active and in the best headspace possible.”