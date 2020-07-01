Warwick gyms warming up for 24-hour access

THE WEIGHT OF THE UNKNOWN: Manager and trainer at Voyage Fitness Nick Kemp doesn’t know when members will be able to return to 24 hour training.

THE WEIGHT OF THE UNKNOWN: Manager and trainer at Voyage Fitness Nick Kemp doesn’t know when members will be able to return to 24 hour training.

WARWICK gyms have been left hanging after Stage 3 of the Queensland Government’s Road to Recovery plan failed to address opening hours.

A consistently low number of coronavirus infections prompted Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to ease restrictions across the state seven days earlier than originally planned, at midday, Friday July 3.

The news was warmly welcomed by many Warwick businesses, but left gym owners scratching their heads.

Owner of Ironside Industry Diba Heinrich opened her gym a few weeks ago, and said the limited operating hours presented the only barrier to a full return to “business as usual”.

“That part hasn’t been clarified, so I’m waiting for more information to be released,” she said.

“Once I can see it on black and white, I’m good to go, but there’s been no indication of change over the last 24 hours.”

The after-hours service is a selling point for many Warwick gym-goers, allowing them access to fitness equipment regardless of their personal or professional schedules.

It’s an “absolutely massive” part of the customer base at Voyage Fitness, where staff have been working extra hours to try to provide greater flexibility.

Gym manager Nick Kemp said many gym-goers relied on 24-hour access, particularly shift workers.

“It’s affected how many people have reactivated their membership,” Mr Kemp explained.

“We only reactivated those who requested it, and many people have chosen to keep it on suspension, and we’ve honoured that.

“We think they’ll come back when they can access the gym after hours.”

In the meantime, the gyms await further word from the State Government, frustrated by the lack of communication.

“It kind of sucks because we hear at the same time as everyone else, the government releases the updates and we just have to act on it,” Mr Kemp said.

“The governing body, Fitness Australia, also hasn’t released too much else to clarify the 24-hour access thing, which is a bit tough.

“I’d imagine the transition will be smooth once we’re allowed to offer full access, we’ve got a good plan in place and everything is under control.”