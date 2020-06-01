Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OPENING SOON: Diba Heinrich will hold off from opening her gym today despite the lfiting of restrictions.
OPENING SOON: Diba Heinrich will hold off from opening her gym today despite the lfiting of restrictions.
News

Warwick gyms work it out ahead of reopening date

Georgie Hewson
1st Jun 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WARWICK gyms won’t be opening their doors at midday, despite the further lifting of restrictions.

From today, gyms in Queensland will be allowed to open to 20 members at a time, as part of the updated road map to recovery released by the Queensland Premier yesterday.

But Ironside Industry owner Diba Heinrich had been preparing for a June 12 opening date.

“24 hours is such short notice, so we’re not going to open today,” she said.

“Despite that it’s a positive they’ve rolled it back by two weeks, it shows we’re flattening the curve.”

Closed since March, Mrs Heinrich said she’s hopeful membership and attendance will surge when the Victoria St site reopens.

“We’re hoping that you know, everybody has missed the place and the environment,” she said.

“Even the social side of it, it’s one thing to train at home but it’s another to train in an atmosphere you enjoy.”

WIRAC will be meeting today to discuss reopening while Voyage fitness have not yet indicated a reopening date, although it was originally planned for June 12.

Mrs Heinrich said the gym will also be looking at how to safely navigate the 20 person rule.

“I’d like to think people are understanding and will just be happy to even go to the gym,” she said.

“We’re also looking at a plan to put in place so we can have more than 20 people, we have to lodge that with the health department.”

Mrs Heinrich is currently working on a COVID-19 plan and said an opening date will be posted on the gym’s Facebook page.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    PM’s new cash grant plan

    PM’s new cash grant plan
    • 1st Jun 2020 11:28 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A warm, wet winter predicted for Warwick

        premium_icon A warm, wet winter predicted for Warwick

        Weather Meteorologist reveals when to expect frost, heavy rain.

        Why children’s hospital emergencies have plummeted

        premium_icon Why children’s hospital emergencies have plummeted

        Health Qld Children’s Hospital emergency attendances down 40 per cent during COVID-19...

        Forget the rest: Premier creates ‘Queensland bubble’

        premium_icon Forget the rest: Premier creates ‘Queensland bubble’

        Health Queenslanders allowed to travel throughout the state as restrictions relaxed

        ALIVE: Man found after five days missing the bush

        premium_icon ALIVE: Man found after five days missing the bush

        News Thirty-year-old Mathew Schloss was last seen on May 21.