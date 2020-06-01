Warwick gyms work it out ahead of reopening date

OPENING SOON: Diba Heinrich will hold off from opening her gym today despite the lfiting of restrictions.

WARWICK gyms won’t be opening their doors at midday, despite the further lifting of restrictions.

From today, gyms in Queensland will be allowed to open to 20 members at a time, as part of the updated road map to recovery released by the Queensland Premier yesterday.

But Ironside Industry owner Diba Heinrich had been preparing for a June 12 opening date.

“24 hours is such short notice, so we’re not going to open today,” she said.

“Despite that it’s a positive they’ve rolled it back by two weeks, it shows we’re flattening the curve.”

Closed since March, Mrs Heinrich said she’s hopeful membership and attendance will surge when the Victoria St site reopens.

“We’re hoping that you know, everybody has missed the place and the environment,” she said.

“Even the social side of it, it’s one thing to train at home but it’s another to train in an atmosphere you enjoy.”

WIRAC will be meeting today to discuss reopening while Voyage fitness have not yet indicated a reopening date, although it was originally planned for June 12.

Mrs Heinrich said the gym will also be looking at how to safely navigate the 20 person rule.

“I’d like to think people are understanding and will just be happy to even go to the gym,” she said.

“We’re also looking at a plan to put in place so we can have more than 20 people, we have to lodge that with the health department.”

Mrs Heinrich is currently working on a COVID-19 plan and said an opening date will be posted on the gym’s Facebook page.