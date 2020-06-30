Warwick hairdresser takes brave new path after 12 years

BREAKING OUT: Angie Ollerton said after 12 years of working in the industry she wanted to launch her own salon.

BREAKING OUT: Angie Ollerton said after 12 years of working in the industry she wanted to launch her own salon.

FOR many entrepreneurs, coronavirus has been the catalyst to kickstart a passion for business.

One of these is Warwick woman and new founder of Angie’s Glamour on Glennie, Angie Ollerton.

As long as she can remember, Mrs Ollerton always wanted to run her own salon, but a growing market meant it was finally time to turn her dream into reality.

“I feel the face of hairdressing is changing,” she said.

“People are after that small boutique … and for me, it was a matter of now was the best time, that nothing was going to hold me back. It was either make it or break it.”

After working for 12 years in the industry, the 28-year-old knew she would be backed by a groundswell of support and has already booked out for the first month, despite not officially opening until July 8.

“My clients over the years have all been a really solid clientele and stuck by me,” she said.

“I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for my clients and friends who helped me from day one to get to where am I now.

“I think Warwick is a great place to start a new business for that reason. We all help each other.”

Angie Ollerton said the tide was coming for smaller businesses in the region.

It was a support she encouraged others to seek out as part of her advice to burgeoning business owners.

“(If you want to start your own business) I think you just need to believe in yourself and I definitely think you have to fully go for it. Don’t listen to anybody else,” she said.

“I am pretty lucky that all the training in the past has lead me to now and watching strong business women inspired me, as has my family who have been there every step of the way, boosting me along.

“I would say have good people in your life who can back you.

“If you have a dream — go for it.”

Mrs Ollerton is available via appointment only on 0435 098 448 or the Facebook page Angie’s Glamour On Glennie.

“