Warwick hairdressing icon undergoes a makeover

A CUT ABOVE: Cutz 4 All owner Annemaree Marshall said her home set-up is only temporary, with big plans for a portable studio on her property. Picture: Jessica Paul

THE economic instability caused by the coronavirus pandemic has forced one of Warwick's most iconic hairdressers to relocate from her premises of 15 years.

Cutz 4 All owner Annemaree Marshall has closed the doors of her well-known premises on Percy St and is now operating from her home address.

Ms Marshall said the decision to move was far from easy, and caused her many sleepless nights in the process.

"I spent a very long time building that business up in that spot over 15 years," Ms Marshall said.

"So, for me to just close the doors and relocate the business to my home address was not a decision I took lightly.

"I was full of a lot of tears and very overwhelmed by the whole thing, but you have to go with the times."

Ms Marshall said the economic fallout and heavy-handed restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic made the relocation almost inevitable.

"The virus had a lot to do with it, because (the restrictions) forced me to come home and work from there," she said.

"So, I got into the swing of things a little bit, and I was still getting plenty of bookings over those six to eight weeks.

"There was also the fact that my landlord was going to put the rent up if I returned to the salon, and it really wasn't worth more than I was already paying for it."

While leaving the salon's original premises behind had been a difficult and emotional process, Ms Marshall said the most important thing was being able to keep her business running.

"I did regret it in the beginning, and I cried a lot and had a lot of insomniac nights for the first month," she said.

"When it comes to my customers, I thought I just had to do something to avoid leaving them in the lurch.

"They're not just customers, they're my dear friends, and we know one another personally."

Now that the relocated Cutz 4 All salon has been established for several weeks, Ms Marshall said the salon was well and truly back on its feet.

"It started to pick up at home, and at this point I'm cutting as much at home by appointment as I was at the shop," she said.

"We're on 12 and a half acres, so the next step will be building a kind of portable studio and really setting things up properly.

"It's turned out for the better, and I wouldn't have it any other way now."

Cutz 4 All is now located at 36 Peace St, Warwick.

To book an appointment, call Annemaree on 0438 184 392.