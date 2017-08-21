Warwick has another huge Gold Lotto winner

IT'S must be Warwick's lucky year with another local picking up a huge lotto prize over the weekend.

A Warwick region grazier has declared that winning division one in the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto is "better than a poke in the eye".

The thrilled man was one of five division one winners across Australia in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3765 on 19 August 2017, each of whom took home a division one prize of $830,431.50.

The winner said he recently had a "strange feeling" he would win big, and discovered his dream-come-true news yesterday morning when checking his ticket.



Speaking to a Golden Casket official this morning, the man described the win as "life changing".



"How much was my share again?

"It was such a shock when I found out I didn't really hear it.



"I've had this strange feeling for a couple of months I was going to win something.

"It's hard to describe it, but it's just been a very strong feeling.

"I don't know why."



The man explained he bought his winning entry in Kalbar after making a last-minute detour through Kalbar while traveling home from Brisbane.



"It's ironic really," he said.

"I was driving home and I thought 'I won't go to Kalbar because it's out of the way', but then I thought 'I may as well, what the hell'.



"I could have easily missed out. It was just meant to be!"



The winner said his Saturday Gold Lotto windfall would help set him up for the future.



"It gives you financial security, that's the thing - financial security I didn't have a week ago.," he said.

It will help me to build up my cattle herd.



"It's life changing as they say!"



The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his winning 24-game QuickPick entry at Kalbar Newsagency,



The business owner Debra Blair said she was "over the moon" her outlet had sold a division one winning entry.



"The store had sold three division one winning entries before we took ownership in 2008, but we hadn't had one," she said.

"I was saying to my husband the other day we need a division one.

We've had second and third divisions, but we want a division one, and there you go!



"It's been great fun. We've put balloons and signs up and people have been very excited. I think they've been racing home to check their tickets just in case it was them!



"Congratulations to our winner! We're thrilled and wish them all the best."



