Warwick High bans ‘anxiety-inducing’ mobiles, smart watches

BAN OR NOT TO BAN: The Warwick school said banning mobiles would increase concentration in students.

WARWICK State High School will become the latest Warwick school to completely ban mobile phone use during school hours.

The policy will be in place from 2021 and was decided by Warwick High staff, student council representatives and the P&C.

Students are currently permitted to take phones to school but can only use them in breaks.

According to a letter sent to parents today, all mobile phones would be stored in designated phone lockers daily, only if needed for transport or health reasons. Students will be required to provide their own locks and keys.

“While we understand that some families may consider mobile phones appropriate for the journey to and from school, the school position is that mobile phones should not be brought into the school unless there are EXCEPTIONAL circumstances,” it read.

Those phones would also be switched off and out of sight on school grounds from 8.45am — 3.10pm.

If a student is caught with a phone, penalties may include parents picking up the phone or

consequences in line with the student code of conduct.

The policy would also include portable music players, smart switch watches and air buds/earphones.

The move comes following a review by the NSW Government that found mobiles in class were “anxiety-inducing”, interrupted lessons and were a source of cyberbullying.

Victoria and Tasmania already have similar rules enforced across their schools, while South Australia opposed a blanket bans on the devices.