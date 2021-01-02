Warwick high school latest target in wave of vandalism

TARGETED: Several window panes at Warwick High were apparently smashed by anonymous vandals earlier this week. Picture: file

A WAVE of destructive vandalism sweeping across the Rose City has continued, with a high school and another local business believed to be the latest targets.

The Warwick community was outraged when residents woke on Monday morning to discover almost every Christmas display on Palmerin St had items stolen or damaged overnight.

Business owners, community organisations, and residents rallied together against the "shameful, thoughtless" act by anonymous vandals.

Now it appears Warwick State High School could have been a target of the same destructive group.

Warwick resident Trish Grayson said she and her daughter noticed the damage to several window panes near the school's Palmerin St entrance at about 5pm on Monday.

"I just happened to drive by on my way to the IGA, and my 12-year-old daughter actually noticed it and mentioned that the windows were smashed," she said.

"They weren't the office doors, but the next ones down."

The shattered windows at Warwick High have since been boarded up.

Reports from other Warwick residents indicate other locally owned businesses could also have been affected by the wave of vandalism.

"Yes, the turds also smashed car windows at Rickard Motors opposite The Malt House (on Wood St)," Leonie Selfe wrote on social media.

Despite the growing number of businesses and community organisations targeted, Warwick Police sergeant Tim Dachs said no official complaints had been filed at this stage.

The Daily News contacted Rickards Motors for further comment, but they were unavailable for comment at this time.

If you have information or wish to file a complaint, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Warwick Police on 4660 4444.

