Warwick High seniors showcase fashion

Sean Teuma
| 25th Jul 2017 4:00 PM
Fashion students Tania Nielsen, Chloe Riley, Montanna Dillon and Demi Grayson.
Fashion students Tania Nielsen, Chloe Riley, Montanna Dillon and Demi Grayson.

A NEW approach to schooling is set to pay dividends in the fashion stakes.

Warwick High School is one of a number of schools that offers the subject of fashion to students in senior grades.

Yesterday, students had the opportunity to show off their hard work during term two of school, presenting their finished projects at Rose City Shoppingworld.

The project tied in with the theme of Jumpers and Jazz with students planning, designing and making all items on show.

Wendy Woodford teaches fashion at Warwick High and said students had responded well to the course.

"Fashion has been running for four years now,” Mrs Woodford said.

"It gives students practical experience and the feedback we've received has been positive.

"It also gives students the chance to develop a strong understanding of the different components involved with fashion, as well as the chance to get hands on experience.”

Mrs Woodford said that the Jumpers and Jazz Festival tied in perfectly with the course.

"Their task was to make a matching accessory that would suit Jumpers and Jazz,” she said.

"To have a festival like Jumpers and Jazz coinciding with the subject is fantastic.

"The students completed all components of this project during term two, to get the finalised items.

"They've also been given the chance to market and sell their finished works, although a lot have chosen to keep their work.”

Students involved in the course said that they enjoyed the opportunity to work in a different setting than they are used to.

They commented on being able to generate ideas and put them into practise, as well as being given the freedom to express their creativity.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  jumpers and jazz jumpers and jazz festival rose city shoppingworld warwick high school

