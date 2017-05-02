Promoting a healthy lifestyle at Warwick High State School

EAT RIGHT: Students Bree O'Sullivan, Teliah McGee, Jayden O'Brien and Eve Tunbridge get a lesson on eating healthily during Health Week 2017.

IT WAS a case of some free fruity munchies and a little health education as Warwick State High School got stuck into Health Week last week.

The very colourful Vegie Man made an appearance again this year and with an eager band of helpers walked throughout the school during the lunch break offering fruit platters for the students to sample.

Warwick State High School student Montana Turner got a lesson on eating healthy during Health Week 2017. Jonno Colfs

It's an annual event at Warwick State High School and school-based nurse Denise Dixon said the

aim was to raise

awareness about healthy behaviours.

"Obviously we'd like all our students to lead a healthy life and eat healthy foods," she said.

"But that's not always possible all of the time, so this is a chance for us to get out among the student population with a little reminder.

Warwick State High School students Blake Johnson and Kaige Bell got a lesson on eating healthy during Health Week 2017. Jonno Colfs

"And some free fresh fruit, which always helps."

Mrs Dixon said as well as the fresh fruit, there were library displays about Health Week as well.

"It's a short week due to Anzac Day but we're trying to get the message across as loud as possible," she said.

"We'll be talking to the kids about their diet and what they eat at school, as well as healthy sleeping habits and things we take for granted like drinking enough water.

"All beneficial towards to leading a healthy life."

Throughout the week the students would also get a crash course in skipping.

"Our Certificate III Fitness students are going to be leading the rest of the kids in some skipping classes, which should be fun," Mrs Dixon said.

"And we'll also have the Queensland Health Dental Van at the school as well.

"They'll have their plaque tent with the ultraviolet light and will be able to show the kids just how much plaque there is on their teeth.

"They can then show them how to brush to avoid build-up.

"That's always pretty popular and even a little surprising.

"It's a powerful way of showing the kids how they can make a difference to their own health in a pretty simple way."