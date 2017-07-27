Warwick High students jazz it up

SMOOTH TUNES: Warwick State High School cool school jazz ensemble performed outside Warwick Town Hall for Jumpers and Jazz in July.

BUDDING jazz musicians from Warwick State High School entertained a crowd of happy listeners outside Warwick Town Hall yesterday.

Both the stage band and cool school jazz ensemble showcased their talent, with many passers-by eager to sit in the sunshine and listen to the mix of funk, swing, rock and jazz tunes on offer.

Warwick State High School principal Joy Craig said the bands had been involved in the festival for the past 12 years.

"It's important for our talented students to showcase their talents and contribute to a local event,” she said.

Mrs Craig said she was "very proud” of the students, as up to 55 people were gathered enjoying their music at one point in the morning.

She believes jazz isan important element of their repertoire.

"For students to develop their musical abilities and have the opportunity to explore different genres,” she said.

Year 12 student Rupert Evans lends his instrumental skills to the cool jazz ensemble by playing the trombone, saying it was a relaxed group to play with.

Mr Evans has been involved in the event for the past four years.

"It gives us experience and an audience to play to,” he said.

"People want to stop and listen to what we're doing.”

Still honing his improvisation skills, Mr Evans said it allows you to add your own flair to the music.

"You can make it up as you go along so it's a part of you,” he said.

"As long as you play the chords you can play any rhythm you want.”

Fellow trombone player, Dylan Ready, who is in year 10 at the school, said this was his second time performing as part of Jumpers and Jazz.

"We all have fun more than anything,” he said.