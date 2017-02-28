Warwick High students soak in the culture of Japan

DIFFERENT CULTURE: Warwick students in their kimonos during their study tour to Japan.

DURING the December school holidays, Warwick State High School Year 11 student Lily R. participated in the inaugural 2016 STEM Student Study Tour to Japan.

As part of the program, 11 students and two chaperones from a number of state schools in Queensland travelled to Japan where they attended three schools - Kokutaiji High School and Saijo Agricultural High School in Hiroshima and Nanyo High School in Kyoto.

They also experienced living with two different homestay families.

The students had the opportunity to develop their Japanese language skills and STEM learning through participation in STEM classes and activities at the host schools and industry visits.

These experiences broadened their vision of the career opportunities that became available when the study of STEM and languages was combined.

The participants in the program represented Queensland at a meeting with the superintendent of the Hiroshima Board of Education, and at welcome ceremonies by Kokutaiji High School and Saijo Agricultural High School, where they had the opportunity to showcase Queensland state schools in an international setting.

Lily enjoyed experiencing the Japanese culture and discovering the differences between Japanese and Australian societies. As part of the program, the students learnt about robotics and the science behind earthquakes.

They also visited the Mazda museum where they learnt about cars of the future.

Lily hopes to have a career in medical science and believes the experiences gained through this program will assist her to achieve this.