A house in Warwick has been targeted by thieves.

A house in Warwick has been targeted by thieves. Kevin Farmer

A HOME in Emma Drive in Warwick has been targeted by burglars.

The occupant of the house arrived home at 10.30pm yesterday to find flyscreens and windows at the residence had been tampered with.

Police say the intruder did not gain entry to the house and their investigations are continuing.