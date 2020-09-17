Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Generic crime scene images
Generic crime scene images
Crime

Warwick homicide probe: man, 54, dead after disturbance

Mark Furler
by
17th Sep 2020 5:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CRIME scene has been set up after the death of a 54-year-old man in Warwick on Wednesday night.

Just before 6pm police responded to reports of a disturbance on Hope Street.

After arriving, officers located the Warwick man with a serious head wound. He died at the scene.

A 29-year-old Warwick man was taken into custody and is assisting police with their inquiries.

A crime scene has been declared and investigations are ongoing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
editors picks homicide warwick
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Growers’ call to Aussies for help in picking season

        Premium Content Growers’ call to Aussies for help in picking season

        News Granite Belt leaders urge locals to join the workforce as fears grow over a potential labour shortage.

        Debate wages over Warwick’s La Niña chances

        Premium Content Debate wages over Warwick’s La Niña chances

        Weather Some early reports suggest strongest season since 2010, but not all weather experts...

        Man, 43, ‘punches 67yo woman in face’ in shocking attack

        Premium Content Man, 43, ‘punches 67yo woman in face’ in shocking attack

        News The Southern Downs woman was allegedly attacked after asking the much younger man...

        Mayor slams ‘senseless destruction’ at sporting field

        Premium Content Mayor slams ‘senseless destruction’ at sporting field

        Crime ‘It’s an insult to the immense amount of work and care put into those grounds by...