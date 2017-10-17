Warwick hospital benefits from bike ride

WARWICK Hospital will receive a welcome boost from a generous group of cyclists this week as the 1200kms for Kids Charity Bike Ride rolls into town.

The ride was conceived in 2005 by friends Trevelyan Bale of Sydney and Gary Richardson, of the Sunshine Coast, with the sole aim of giving back to hospitals that tirelessly help sick children in Australia.

The inaugural ride took place in 2006 and so far the 1200km for Kids charity bike ride has generously fundraised over $1.4 million for sick kids.

This year's 1200kms for Kids Charity Bike Ride got underway on Saturday, October 14, departing Sydney's North Shore to make its way to Brisbane, arriving at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital on Friday, October 20.

Organiser Trevelyan Bale said this year's ride was being tackled by a group of about 15 riders.

"We're due to arrive in Warwick at 6pm on Wednesday,” he said.

"That will be after we ride the 226km from Glen Innes.”

At the Warwick RSL the group will present Warwick Hospital's acting nursing unit manager - emergency and community health Jade Harmer and Warwick Hospital's clinical nurse - emergency department Toni Alroy with an AIRVO2 Humidifier valued at $2750.

The bike ride is a proud supporter of the Humpty Dumpty Foundation and have donated 56 pieces of life-saving medical equipment to hospitals along the route over the years.