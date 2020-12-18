Warwick Hospital gets new tool in Coronavirus battle

ICU nurse Michelle Spiteri and anaesthetist and intensive care physician Dr Forbes McGain attend to a Covid-19 patient under the Covid Hood developed by McGain and Melbourne University. PICTURE: PENNY STEPHENS.

WARWICK Hospital has been armed with a new tool in the fight against the pandemic, with an innovative ventilation hood launched today.

The rollout is part of an exciting pilot program providing an extra layer of safety to health professionals treating patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.

The pilot program will be launched today at Warwick Hospital.

The McMonty Medihoods are easy to install, with a transparent plastic cover that fits quickly above the head and torso of a patient in a hospital bed. The cover acts as a barrier Kbetween coronavirus patients and frontline healthcare workers.

Darling Downs Health has funded four hoods, which wil be installed at Toowoomba, Dalby, Kingaroy and Warwick hospitals.

The Rural Doctors Association of Australia and the RDAQ Foundation each funded a further five hoods, to be installed at some of the smaller rural hospitals, including Inglewood, Millmerran and Texas.

“RDAA is delighted to put our support behind the McMonty Medihoods. They are a very welcome addition to the safety equipment that rural hospitals can utilise, at a time when rural hospitals need comprehensive COVID management plans in place” RDAA president John Hall said.

“The hoods will greatly assist rural hospitals when treating potential or confirmed COVID patients, and preventing further infection of health professionals, other hospital staff, other patients and visitors.”

Darling Downs Health Service CEO Peter Gillies, said his organisation was

keen to see the pilot program proceed.

“As restrictions ease, these ventilation hoods could provide another layer of safety in Australia’s COVID response” he said.