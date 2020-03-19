Warwick hospital prepares for coronavirus

HIGH ALERT: There was no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Warwick and surrounds as of noon on March 18.

WARWICK Hospital remains constantly vigilant as regional Queensland prepares itself against growing coronavirus numbers.

There are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Southern Downs region but since testing started at Warwick Hospital, 10 people have met the testing criteria and been tested. All returned a negative result. According to a Queensland Health spokesperson, strategies were in place to combat a possible outbreak.

“The community can rest assured that all necessary work is going on to best prepare for cases of novel coronavirus, including across our rural facilities such as Warwick Hospital, and other hospitals in the region,” the spokesperson said.

“All Darling Downs Health hospitals, including Warwick Hospital, are able to divert symptomatic patients to separate, designated areas for testing.”

If needed, staff would be relocated from low impact hospital and health services, the private sector or from the Australian Defence Force.

The spokesperson noted that community vigilance remained a foremost preventive measure.

“Queenslanders are reminded that they play an enormous role in controlling the spread of COVID-19,” the spokesperson said.

“The more everyone follows the advice to wash their hands and stay home when they’re sick, the fewer people will catch novel coronavirus.

“You can protect yourself by washing your hands often and properly, staying home when you’re sick, and staying 1.5 metres away from people who cough or sneeze.”

At the time of publication, there are 78 confirmed cases in Queensland.