Warwick Industrial Estate targeted by thieves

Thieves wreaked havoc along McEvoy St at the weekend

THIEVES wreaked havoc along McEvoy St at the weekend, with a number of businesses broken into.

As reported by the Daily News on Sunday, a truck and safe were stolen from Warwick Gas Supplies overnight on Saturday.

The abandoned truck was recovered on Sunday at about 10.30am near the corner of Wildash School Rd and Old Stanthorpe Rd.

The safe remains missing and investigations are continuing.

Warwick Livestock Equipment on McEvoy St was also broken into, with the incident being reported to police early this morning.

Police said a front door was forced open sometime during the weekend, with a small amount of cash stolen.

Officers wasted no time carrying out their investigations, with a 19-year-old Warwick man charged after a search this morning uncovered the stolen property.