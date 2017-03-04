Warwick junior cricketers to star in Intercity final

THE Warwick under 12 cricket side is playing against Toowoomba in the Intercity final tomorrow at 9.30am at Newtown Park in Toowoomba.

Both teams have won five out of six games, in a competition that also includes teams from Western Downs and Lockyer.

The competition started in November and Warwick and Toowoomba have played each other twice so far, Warwick won the first game and Toowoomba beat Warwick in the return match last week.

This will be the third time the two teams have met in the competition.

A Warwick junior cricket spokesman said the game will be 50 overs a side.

"Tom Doherty is the opening bat for the Warwick side, he has scored 130 odd runs for the season, averaging close to 70," he said.

"Tom will also be used as a first change bowler as well, he has been one of the standouts for the Warwick side.

"Wicketkeeper Liam Vickers, who also keeps wicket for the Darling Downs, opens the batting with Doherty and has helped laid the foundations for Warwick's success in the carnival."

Team captain Josh Hagenbach and Morgan Bourke have been outstanding as well, both leading the wicket taking tally for the Warwick side.

Bourke is also averaging over 90 with the bat and Hagenbach has hit more sixes in the tournament than any other batsmen and thrives on short bowling.

The spokesman said Warwick hasn't won this competition for about 10 years so the boys will be keen to put in a good show tomorrow.

"This is probably one of the strongest under 12 groups we've seen come through in a lot of years which means a good future for Warwick cricket," he said.

"The boys have training hard every Wednesday at 5pm since the start of the season.

'We always get a very good roll up for training, so it shows the commitment and the keenness of the boys."

If tomorrow's game is rain affected there is a spare day allocated for the final next weekend.