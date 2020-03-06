Warwick keeps cool amid coronavirus hysteria

WHILE supermarket shelves in other parts of Australia have been emptied of toilet paper, hand sanitiser, and non-perishable foods under the threat of a coronavirus pandemic, the people of Warwick are keeping their fear – and spending – in check.

Lynette Mullins, a local nurse, believes coronavirus is no more dangerous than the average flu season and doesn’t call for alarm or extreme stockpiling.

“It’s just the same as any flu season…the flu kills thousands of people every year anyway, but this one’s come out of China so everyone’s freaking out,” Ms. Mullins said.

“It’s been in the public eye for so long, and all of a sudden we’re getting it here…so everyone’s just hypervigilant about it.”

For Warwick local Bellacote Hale, not even the additional risk of her asthma condition is cause for alarm just yet.

“If I get it, it’s a bit scary, but it has to get here yet…I think [those buying extra supplies] are a bit silly,” Ms. Hale said.

As a local business owner, Frank Spano of Warwick’s Supa IGA might be feeling the pressure more than most, but has said he will continue to keep the essentials in stock and put his customers first.

“My recommendation would be not to panic, we’re going to cater to your needs. If anything does become short, we’ll let consumers know,” Mr. Spano said.

“The more we need [of something], the more we’re ordering in. There’s only a few shortages on hand sanitiser - apart from that, everything is available for us.”