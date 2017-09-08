Warwick kids get the greatest start

TEAM EFFORT: Katrina Pratt, Tammy Wintour, Jodi Sweet and Samantha Montin from Goodstart Early Learning Centre Wood St with their awards.

THE 2017 Heritage Bank Business Excellence Awards saw Goodstart Early Learning Centre Wood St honoured for its work with the next generation of Warwick business leaders.

The childcare centre, located at Westside Shopping Centre, took out two awards for Community Service, and Training, Education and Development.

Centre director Jodi Sweet said the team was proud of their achievement.

Originally from Stanthorpe, Mrs Sweet has only been with the childcare centre for about 10 months but said she was thrilled to be part of the Goodstart team.

"There are 16 of us in the team and everyone has gone above and beyond working really hard to build the centre up in the months since I took over,” she said.

"I had heard lots of great things about Goodstart and what they're doing for families and helping children, so I jumped at the chance to join the Goodstart team

"We are very excited by the awards and I think it's testament to the great work our team has done, working to achieve the best outcomes for the children and families who use the centre.

"It took me a bit by surprise when the awards were announced, especially to get two of them.”

Kearin Lowry presenting the Training, Education and Development Award to Goodstart Early Learning's Tracey Neilsen, Tammy Wintour and Joanne Gard, with Corinne Butler. Deanna Millard

Mrs Sweet said the Enhancing Children's Outcomes or ECho model was what allowed the Wood Street centre to stand out.

"We have an occupational therapist, speech therapist and child and family practitioner on our staff,” she said.

"They help our educators to be able to identify needs and achieve outcomes for our children.

"We also use the In Safe Hands approach, which allows the children to feel safe and secure to explore the centre but have a familiar and secure base they can come back to.”

Despite having only been with the centre a short time, Mrs Sweet said the experience had already been hugely rewarding.

She said team members and educators worked together with the community and community groups to help children settle into early learning.

"We try to take the kids on excursions such as to local parks or to schools for transition days and library days,” Mrs Sweet said.

"We also hold a lot of information days and work with the community as much as we can.

"For me it's been rewarding to help our children and meet the awesome families in Warwick and work in a fantastic team.

"To be recognised for the work we do with our children is fantastic and it's a huge pat on the back for our team and the Goodstart Early Learning families, who are a very large part of everything we do.”

For more information, phone Goodstart Early Learning Centre Wood St on 46617093.