Warwick Killarney Rd closed as fire threatens

Jonno Colfs
| 24th Jul 2017 2:22 PM
FIREMAN tackling a tree on fire, which was a threat to motorists on the Warwick Killarney Road, have had to call for heavy machinery backup.

The tree on fire is a remnant of a series of fires that broke out along the road yesterday morning.

It is thought the spot fires were started by embers from a fire drum being carried back to Warwick on the back of a vehicle.

A Southern Downs Regional Council grader was brought in to fell the tree, situated about 2kms east of Warwick and the road was closed for approximately 10 minutes.

Warwick fire fighters announced the scene safe and the road was reopened at 2.30pm.

Council will be placing smoke caution signs along the road.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  warwick police

