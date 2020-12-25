Warwick leaders encourage hope at Christmas

ONTO A BETTER 2021: Southern Downs Regional Council Vic Pennisi mayor wishes Warwick residents a healthy and safe Christmas.

SHAKEN by a global pandemic, widespread drought and tragedies that rattled our whole region, Warwick community leaders have urged residents to have hope in the Rose City’s unflinching spirit this Christmas.

Warwick Uniting Church Reverend Ansie Liebenberg said while the community was “hurting” this festive season, it was time to take a deep breath and focus on the “softer gifts” of family and compassion.

“It’s going to be a different kind of Christmas for people,” she said.

“People are feeling isolated and lonely and 2020 has been a tough year for so many people on so many fronts.

“Hopefully this Christmas season will bring a light that will shine through the darkness.”

Rev Liebenberg said 2020 brought community compassion of unparalleled levels.

“It’s certainly been a year where people came together and I’ve seen generosity that blew my mind,” she said.

“We are so privileged to be in Warwick and to experience this hospitality.”

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said his hope for the region was simple.

“The overwhelming wish by me and the community is we get some decent rain and the drought breaks,” Cr Pennisi said.

“But what I’m seeing is that adversity has strengthened our bonds and helped people look out for one another.

“It takes adversity to realise how precious our family and community really is.”

2021 would also bring some history-making calls for the Southern Downs, Cr Pennisi said.

“We’re very very excited for the future, as far as a local government point of view goes,” he said.

“We have some big decisions to be made in the early part of next year.

“We got a great team of councillors to make those decisions and I’m looking forward to a 2021, irrespective of what has been thrown at us.”