FINED: A learner driver allegedly reversed into another car on Palmerin St. Marc Stapelberg

A 21-YEAR-OLD man copped two fines from Warwick police yesterday after allegedly reversing into another car on Palmerin St.

Sergeant Lisa Self said the Warwick learner driver was alone in the vehicle when the minor crash occurred about 1.50pm.

Police attended the scene on the busy main road near Warwick Friendly Society Pharmacy.

The man was given a ticket for driving unaccompanied on a learner's permit and reversing when unsafe.