Warwick Lions donating the gift of sight

THE Lions Club of Warwick has again been hard at work behind the scenes, doing more than their part for the community.

Recently re-elected club president Con Lo Guidice travelled to Brisbane to visit the Australian Lions Recycling for Sight Centre in Clontarf.

With him he took a box of secondhand and used reading glasses to donate to the centre, with the help of collection points at Samios Mini Mart and MyOptical.

Mr Lo Guidice said the Warwick Lions Club had gathered and donated more than 4000 pairs of reading glasses over the years.

Usually the glasses are sent by Australia Post, but Mr Lo Guidice took the trip up to meet the staff and see the operations of the centre for himself.

The donated glasses are set to travel to help the people of Vanuatu.

The Lions Club of Warwick also recently presented a cheque for $1000 to Angel Flight, to assist sick people in remote regions.