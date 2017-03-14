Warwick locals criticise pest scheme

FINES PENDING: Southern Downs landholders who fail to manage pests like blackberries could soon cop fines under a new scheme the council plans to implement.

WARWICK residents have hit back at a plan to fine landowners who do not adequately manage pest plants and animals on their properties.

Landholders who don't properly manage pest species on their properties could cop fines of $500 or more under the new scheme announced by Southern Downs Regional Council.

The council will host information sessions this month to further explain the Draft Invasive Pest Control Policy before it is adopted.

But Warwick locals said properties could be vulnerable to pests through no fault of the property owners.

Damien Gibbons asked whether the council would supply resources to help people identify pest

weeds.

"This is so wrong,” Mr Gibbons said.

"There are so many ways you can end up with weeds on your block and to no fault of your own, vehicles carry seeds, machinery carries seeds.

"I don't see many correct washdown bays.

"Also, how do you stop the birds from carrying seeds in their stomachs?”

The policy covers pest plants like cactuses, blackberries and other weeds, as well as rabbits, wild dogs and pigs and foxes, on properties of more than five hectares.

Landowner JoJo Bucknell said the cost of clearing weeds could make more a dint in the hip pocket than the fine could. "Do they come onto our properties to spray the weeds?,” she said.

"For $500 I hope so, it will save me doing it.

"It costs me about $2000 a year to hire machinery to pull out boxthorn and lots of time to spray cactus, nagurra burr, Bathurst burr, jumping cactus and thistle. It will be great if I get all that done every year for 500 bucks.”

Fellow landowner Craig Kristy said the Toowoomba Regional Council had implemented a similar strategy to help eradicate pests. "Have a look at all the weeds the council doesn't spray,” he said.

"These seeds which blow into farms and farmers have to spray again.”

Portfolio councillor for rural, environmental, sustainability and waste management Cameron Gow said public consultation sessions had been scheduled, including at the Warwick Cattle Sale today.

"The first sessions are set for the Wallangarra School of Arts Hall on today from 6.30-7.30pm and the Stanthorpe Council Chambers tomorrow from 6.30-7.30pm,” Cr Gow said.

For more information, go to www. sdrc.qld.gov.au.