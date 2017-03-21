Warwick locals venture abroad to do good

HELPING HAND: Rebecca Keogh (right) paying a visit to the Green School for Girls in India.

ROSENTHAL Heights residents Bob and Kate Keogh were guests of honour last week at the Green School for Girls club at Marathi Vidyalaya School in Mumbai.

The trip was an initiative led by daughter, Rebecca Keogh, who has lived in India for the past year.

The government-funded school has struggled with enrolments in recent years.

Located in a poor area of the city, the school has few resources, and the children are lucky to have a teacher some days as teacher absenteeism in government schools is as much as 25%.

The parents want the best for their kids, and despite their meagre incomes, many opt to send their children to private schools.

Ironically, a private school now operates on the same premises as the Marathi Vidyalaya School, renting classrooms no longer in use due to dwindling enrolments.

The private school students wear a different uniform, but play alongside their government-school counterparts in the playground.

A key difference, is private school teachers turn up, and the classes are taught in English.

"GS4G is an attempt to give disadvantaged girls at the government school a leg up,” Rebecca said.

"They learn about the importance of protecting the natural environment, and pick up some computing and language skills along the way.”

Rebecca, who has a Master's degree in applied linguistics from USQ, is delighted with the girls' progress so far.

"Speaking English is aspirational and seen by many as a way out of poverty,” she said.

"Having mum and dad visit was a treat for the girls as it was a great opportunity to practice what they have been learning.”

Contributed by the Keogh family.