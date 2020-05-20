Warwick Magistrates Court combats spike in local crime

NO ESCAPE: Most of normal life ground to a halt amid virus fears, but the court system was one exception to the rule. Picture: contributed

NEW police data has revealed that Warwick has the highest crime rate in the Southern Downs, but not even the coronavirus will stop offenders having their day in court.

According to Queensland Police Service (QPS) statistics, there have been 152 reported offences in the last month across the region, with 82 of those or 53 per cent in Warwick alone.

Within the last week, there were 42 offences reported across the Southern Downs, with 26 of those occurring in Warwick alone.

However, even though Warwick Magistrate’s Court has undergone significant changes during the coronavirus outbreak, its prosecuting officers say that doesn’t mean these crimes will go unpunished.

In line with the Queensland Government’s heavy coronavirus restrictions at the end of March, the state's Chief Magistrate enforced practice directions enabling almost all court proceedings to be conducted via telephone.

Warwick prosecutor Sergeant Steve de Lissa said appearing in court via conference call was an adjustment for all court officials.

“For the most part, the court is proceeding as normal, but the biggest difference is that there’s no appearances in person,” Sgt de Lissa said.

“Some matters have been adjourned, but others are still proceeding with pleas over the phone.”

Sgt de Lissa warned that while the restrictions had made it harder to track down the defendant in some cases, Warwick residents facing charges would not be allowed to slip through the cracks.

“We’re still adjourning some because they can’t be dealt with due to the practice directions in place,” he said.

“Per the directions, if we can’t contact the offender or the defence, the matters will be further adjourned.

“However, we haven’t yet seen an increase in further offences by those involved in adjourned cases, and it would be hard to quantify if we did.”

In line with the State and Federal Governments’ gradual easing of restrictions, Sgt de Lissa said the court would likely follow suit.

“Nothing has been confirmed, but I would guess that we’ll see one soon due to the restrictions being lifted a little bit,” he said.

“(The changes now) may make a little bit more work for us, but it’s not going to be dramatic.

“We’ve been dealing with it all as it comes up, just as we always do.”