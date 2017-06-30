Warwick makes way for cyclists

RACING TRACK: Roads around Warwick will be shut tomorrow for the Queensland Road Team Series.

A FEW roads will be closed around the Rose City tomorrow to give safe passage to cyclists taking part in The Queensland Road Team Series.

Roads will be affected between 10:30am-5pm when racers are riding each course.

While racers are completing the Prologue course, various roads around Queens Park will be closed between 10:30pm and about 1:30pm.

These include Churchill Dr, Park Rd and Jackie Howe Dr.

Victoria St between Palmerin St and Churchill Dr will also be closed, as well as Guy St between Victoria St and Fitzroy St.

When the Criterium race takes place, portions of the CBD will be shut to traffic between 1:30pm-5pm.

Racers will run a circuit from Leslie Park on Guy St.

They will ride from Guy St to Victoria St, then up to Dragon St.

Turning left onto Dragon St, they will ride to Fitzroy St and turn left to ride down Fitzroy St.

They will then turn left onto Guy St to return to their starting point.

The portions of the roads on this circuit will be shut for the duration of the race.

Police and traffic control will manage the closures, with detours set up to assist with traffic flow.

Local traffic will be able to access the area if required.

Take up a spot on one of these roads and you'll nab a great vantage point for taking in the action of the races.