Warwick man pleads guilty to 50 child sex offences

Peter Hardwick
| 3rd May 2017 6:00 AM

A 49-YEAR-OLD Warwick man who manipulated and coaxed 22 separate young girls to exchange sexual photographs with him via social media over a 10 year period has pleaded guilty to more than 50 offences.

Jason David Brooker had posed as a 14 to 19-year-old when setting up contact with the girls via social media including Messenger and Facebook between May 2005 and January 2015, Toowoomba District Court heard.

His youngest victim was just 11 at the time while two others were 12 with others aged up to 15, Crown Prosecutor Elizabeth Kelso told the court.

Once he had sex images of the victims he blackmailed and/or threatened them or to harm their families so that they sent more explicit photographs or met up with him.

One girl was 14 when she gave into the former Queensland Ambulance Service paramedic's tricks and, believing him to be 16, agreed to meet with him.

Over the ensuing 12 months Brooker had met with the girl at parks or in motels where they engaged in a range of sexual activity, much of which he had filmed, Ms Kelso said.

Brooker had supplied the girl with alcohol, money and clothes on occasions and he had shared some of the sexual images of her with others.

In regard to contact with that girl alone, Brooker pleaded guilty to maintaining a sexual relationship with a girl under 16, the most serious of his more than 50 offences, as well as to 12 counts of indecently dealing with a child under 16, making child exploitation material and four counts of unlawful carnal knowledge.

Eventually, one of the girls went to police leading detectives to the other 21 victims, the court heard.

A police search of Brooker's home and laptop computer had found 2211 child pornographic videos, 29,800 images of child pornography, 18% of which were considered in the worst categories for such material, Ms Kelso said.

Brooker had no criminal history and had spent two years and four months in custody since his arrest.

The girl most victimised by Brooker had written a victim impact statement which was read to the court by Ms Kelso and spoke of the trauma she had suffered during the period of abuse and the years since during which she had suffered anxiety and depression.

Her husband also provided a victim impact statement.

The other victims declined to make victim impact statements, saying they didn't want to relive the horror of the abuse, Ms Kelso said.

Brooker is yet to face court over two other victims, one in Victoria and one in New South Wales.

Judge Deborah Richards adjourned sentencing to Friday and remanded Brooker in custody.
 

Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  district court grooming sex offender toowoomba warwick

