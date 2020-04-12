Warwick man arrested on unconnected charges at Wallace St fire

ON SCENE: Warwick police are working with Queensland Fire and Emergency Investigation to determine what started the Wallace St blaze.

ON SCENE: Warwick police are working with Queensland Fire and Emergency Investigation to determine what started the Wallace St blaze.

UPDATE 11.37AM: A 46-YEAR-OLD Warwick man was charged with serious assault to a police officer and obstructing police at the scene of the Wallace St fire last night.

The man, who was at his residence in the adjoining unit to the one on fire, was allegedly swearing at and spitting on the Warwick police officers attending the incident.

Police arrested the man at the Wallace St scene and took him into custody at Warwick Police Station, but say he will likely be released today.

The cause of the fire remains an ongoing investigation, but police do not believe the 46-year-old had any connection to the blaze at this stage.

The man is set to appear before Warwick Magistrates Court on July 1, 2020.

TWO Warwick fire crews were called to a burning unit complex on Wallace St last night, with no one injured but the cause of the fire still unknown.

At 10.24pm last night, Warwick Fire Station received reports of smoke and flames coming from the building on Wallace St.

Warwick Station Officer Dennis Burton said two crews attended the scene and praised their skill and speed in getting the fire under control.

“Crews gained entry to the units and conducted a primary search to confirm that everyone was out of the unit,” Mr Burton said.

“The crews had to use breathing apparatus to enter the building, but shortly afterwards the fire was under control and they stopped it spreading to the other three units.”

Queensland Ambulance Service said Warwick paramedics were on standby to attend the scene, but were not required.

Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency investigation team have been notified of the incident and will assist in finding the cause of the fire.