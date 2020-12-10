Warwick man assaults neighbour after seven years of conflict

BAD NEIGHBOURS: Seven years of conflict spilled over into a physical confrontation. Picture: Rendezview / iStock

SEVEN years of conflict boiled over into a physical altercation between two Warwick neighbours, landing one man in court for assault.

The incident began at about 8.30pm on June 13, when Jamie Kenneth Walters claimed his neighbour’s partner threw rocks over the fence at his party guests.

The incident led to a verbal argument between Walters and his female neighbour.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the woman then walked to 43-year-old Walters’ house to continue the dispute, recording the heated altercation on her phone.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said Walters eventually “snapped” during the argument, picking up a stick from a nearby bin and flicking it into his neighbour’s face, cutting her skin and prompting her to call an ambulance.

Sgt Wiggan said Warwick police had a long record of conflict between the neighbours, with the woman’s partner making an astonishing 72 complaints about Walters and other neighbours in October alone.



“I would submit there’s almost enough (evidence) for provocation, though (Walters’) response was still excessive,” Sgt Wiggan said.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine contended the stick her client used during the fight was thrown into his yard by his neighbour the day before, and was picked up in the heat of the moment.

Ms Hine added her client was “incredibly embarrassed and remorseful” for his “quite juvenile” behaviour, and had an otherwise clean criminal record.

The 43-year-old’s wife supported him from the back of the courtroom during the proceedings.

Walters pleaded guilty to one count of common assault.

He was given a three-month good behaviour bond and no conviction was recorded.

