Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
BAD NEIGHBOURS: Seven years of conflict spilled over into a physical confrontation. Picture: Rendezview / iStock
BAD NEIGHBOURS: Seven years of conflict spilled over into a physical confrontation. Picture: Rendezview / iStock
News

Warwick man assaults neighbour after seven years of conflict

Jessica Paul
10th Dec 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SEVEN years of conflict boiled over into a physical altercation between two Warwick neighbours, landing one man in court for assault.

The incident began at about 8.30pm on June 13, when Jamie Kenneth Walters claimed his neighbour’s partner threw rocks over the fence at his party guests.

The incident led to a verbal argument between Walters and his female neighbour.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the woman then walked to 43-year-old Walters’ house to continue the dispute, recording the heated altercation on her phone.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said Walters eventually “snapped” during the argument, picking up a stick from a nearby bin and flicking it into his neighbour’s face, cutting her skin and prompting her to call an ambulance.

Sgt Wiggan said Warwick police had a long record of conflict between the neighbours, with the woman’s partner making an astonishing 72 complaints about Walters and other neighbours in October alone.

“I would submit there’s almost enough (evidence) for provocation, though (Walters’) response was still excessive,” Sgt Wiggan said.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine contended the stick her client used during the fight was thrown into his yard by his neighbour the day before, and was picked up in the heat of the moment.

Ms Hine added her client was “incredibly embarrassed and remorseful” for his “quite juvenile” behaviour, and had an otherwise clean criminal record.

The 43-year-old’s wife supported him from the back of the courtroom during the proceedings.

Walters pleaded guilty to one count of common assault.

He was given a three-month good behaviour bond and no conviction was recorded.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

Warwick man ‘too drunk’ for breath test

NAMED: Warwick dad fronts court over alleged armed break-in

GOOD NEWS: Heartwarming Warwick stories of 2020

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick to get visit from Qld rugby royalty

        Premium Content Warwick to get visit from Qld rugby royalty

        News Here’s how Rose City residents will get the chance to rub shoulders with nearly 40 of the state’s best players!

        • 10th Dec 2020 4:00 PM
        Pratten residents urged to ‘share vision’ for future

        Premium Content Pratten residents urged to ‘share vision’ for future

        News The project is aimed at improving the functionality, liveability and helping the...

        • 10th Dec 2020 3:35 PM
        More hotel cases as CHO talks school vaccinations

        Premium Content More hotel cases as CHO talks school vaccinations

        News Health authorities have had to tighten restrictions across Queensland’s hotel...

        Mum busted with stash of ‘speed’ syringes

        Premium Content Mum busted with stash of ‘speed’ syringes

        News The Southern Downs woman’s four children were home at the time of the raid, which...