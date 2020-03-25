Menu
SERIOUS BREACH: The man was pleaded guilty after threatening his victim with a knife. .
Warwick man avoids jail after pulling knife in DV breach

Tessa Flemming
Tessa Flemming
25th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
A WARWICK man who pulled a knife on his victim in a domestic violence breach has avoided serving time in jail.

The 23-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in Warwick Magistrates Court yesterday.

The court heard the man, surrounded by witnesses, produced a knife after an altercation in November last year.

The defendant allegedly denied those claims to police at the time, according to prosecutor Ken Wiggan, but still pleaded guilty to the charge,.

“If that is the case your honour, it is a very serious breach,” Sgt Wiggan said.

The man had been in custody since December 14 and appeared before court via video link.

Lawyer Sarah Campbell said the magistrate should consider the 23-year-old’s early plea and the fact that his actions did not go beyond intimidation.

She said he didn’t pursue (the threat) or go ahead with it, then left the area.

“A suspended sentence of a short period is within range..” she said.

The man also pleaded guilty to stealing a bicycle and obstructing police.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said it was evident the DV breach was a significant crime but avoided interfering with his parole.

“I have to take into account he’s done a fair bit in custody,” Mr Manthey said.

“I could have chosen any of these charges but as the prosecutor said, the DV is the most serious.”

Mr Manthey sentenced the 23-year-old to two months’ jail, which was suspended immediately for 12 months.

No convictions were recorded for the other charges.

