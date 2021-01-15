Warwick man blames ice addiction for crime spree

IN COURT: The Warwick man faced several drug and traffic offences. Picture: file

A WARWICK man has narrowly evaded spending time behind bars after he says an ice addiction sent him spiralling from electrical engineer to petty criminal.

Peter Andrew Feyaerts was caught behind the wheel in Warwick without a licence and hiding a small amount of marijuana in his car on January 4 last year.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the 45-year-old was then caught tampering with a vehicle’s number plate on February 17.

Feyaerts again attracted police attention just days later on February 29, when he was busted driving unlicensed with meth in his system in Warwick.

He failed to report to his probation officer and give identifying details at the police station on separate occasions within the same period.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said Feyaerts racked up six disqualified driving offences within the past five years, showing a “very serious” disregard for the law.

Sgt de Lissa contended this most recent string of offending on top of the man’s history was “a combination that takes all matters to a far more serious level”.

A Warwick probation officer told the court Feyaerts was “unwilling and unmotivated to address his drug misuse”, and generally refused to engage with the support offered to him.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine said her client had changed his ways since his probation period, staying clean from meth and other drugs for nearly a year.

Feyaerts pleaded guilty to two counts of disqualified driving and one count each of possessing dangerous drugs, drug driving, contravening a police direction, tampering with a number plate, and contravening a probation order.

He was sentenced to six months’ jail, wholly suspended for 18 months.

Feyaerts was also disqualified from driving for four-and-a-half years and fined $200.

