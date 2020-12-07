Warwick man charged after brazen business break-in

CAUGHT OUT: The 36-year-old was charged with a break-and-enter offence.

A WARWICK man who allegedly broke into a business in the early hours of this morning has been charged.

Acting officer-in-charge Shane Reid said the 36-year-old copped a break and enter charge after allegedly being caught in an Albion St store at about 3am.

Police were alerted to the alleged crime by a security company.

It is not believed the man escaped with any property.

Acting Snr-Sgt Reid said investigations were ongoing and there were early suggestions a second person may have been involved.

The 36-year-old Warwick man was released on bail and is due to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on January 18.

Acting Snr-Sgt Reid said it was a timely reminder for businesses and homeowners to ensure their premises were securely locked.